Donbas region is 'not Putin's end game', EU's Kallas says

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that taking over the Donbas region will "not be Putin's end game". "We have to understand that if he gets Donbas, then the fortress is down and then they definitely move on with taking the whole of Ukraine," Kallas told reporters.

"If Ukraine goes, then other regions are also in danger," she said. The status of Donbas, comprising Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has emerged as a key sticking point in talks on peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

