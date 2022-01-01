Vivo Y21T goes official with Snapdragon 680 SoC

The vivo Y21T expected to debut in India on January 3 is already official in Indonesia. However, it's not an entirely new smartphone. It's actually a Y33s with a different chip, screen, and selfie camera. According to GSM Arena, the vivo Y33s is powered by the Helio G80 SoC, while the V21T has the Snapdragon 680 at the helm. The diagonal of the 6.58" LCD has been reduced to 6.51", and so is the resolution, from FullHD+ to HD+.

Moreover, vivo swapped the 16MP selfie shooter with an 8MP unit while also ditching the NFC chip. The rest of the vivo Y21T's specs include Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12, triple card slot (2 SIM + 1 microSD), side-mounted fingerprint reader, USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, 5,000 mAh battery, and 18W charging.

The triple camera system on the AG Matte back consists of 50MP primary, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth units. As per GSM Arena, the vivo Y21T comes in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The former can be extended virtually by 2GB, and the latter up to 1TB using a microSD card. (ANI)

