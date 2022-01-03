Left Menu

Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value after hitting record

The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks. Broader markets looked to extend a recovery, with Tesla Inc giving a big boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, followed by Apple and Nvidia.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:51 IST
Apple gets closer to $3 trillion market value after hitting record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple Inc on Monday inched closer to $3 trillion in market value after hitting a record high on the first day of trading this year.

The company's shares rose as much as 2.6% to $182.17 in mid-day trading, a tad lower than the milestone mark of $182.86. The world's most valuable company would be the first to reach the milestone, thanks to investors betting on the popularity of its newly launched iPhone series and MacBooks.

Broader markets looked to extend a recovery, with Tesla Inc giving a big boost to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, followed by Apple and Nvidia. Analysts are also expecting demand for iPhones to remain strong in 2022, as Apple leads China's smartphone market and more consumers subscribe for its services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022