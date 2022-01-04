Nokia extends 5G partnership with Tele2 in long-term deal

Nokia has extended its long-standing partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in the Baltics. The newly expanded deal is built on the 25 years of strong and close cooperation between the duo in the region.

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Tele2 in the Baltics and take great pride in being selected as their trusted 5G partner for this important deployment. Our best-in-class AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers across multiple markets and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond," said Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia.

As part of the long-term deal, Nokia will supply 5G RAN solutions from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio to Tele2 in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, enabling the Swedish operator to deliver connectivity and capacity benefits at ultra-low latencies to their customers and reduce complexity.

Designed for seamless, simple, and efficient 'plug-in' deployment and reduced power consumption, the AirScale portfolio covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.

Nokia said that the rollout will begin once Tele2 has acquired sufficient spectrum with auctions for both low and high band frequencies happening next year.

We now have a strong and reliable partner for our complete 5G rollout in the Baltics and together we will provide a major upgrade to the connectivity in each country, providing our customers with better speeds, reliability, and coverage. Petras Masiulis, CEO Baltics at Tele2

>