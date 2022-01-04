Google acquires Siemplify to raise the bar in security operations

Google has acquired Siemplify, a leading security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider, to take security operations to a whole new level as cyberattacks are rapidly growing in both frequency and sophistication, the tech giant said on Tuesday.

"Siemplify shares our vision in this space and will join Google Cloud's security team to help companies better manage their threat response. In a time when cyberattacks are rapidly growing in both frequency and sophistication, there's never been a better time to bring these two companies together," Sunil Potti, Vice President and General Manager, Google Cloud Security, wrote in a blog post.

Siemplify's intuitive platform enables security teams to manage risk better as well as to reduce the cost of addressing threats. The platform allows Security Operation Center (SOC) analysts to manage their operations from end-to-end, respond to cyber threats with speed and precision, and get smarter with every analyst interaction.

Siemplify's technology also helps improve SOC performance by reducing caseloads, raising analyst productivity, and creating better visibility across workflows.

Google plans to invest in SOAR capabilities and integrate Siemplify's capabilities into Chronicle in ways that help enterprises modernize and automate their security operations.

Beyond Google's resources, expertise and overall commitment to cybersecurity (including a recent pledge to invest $10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years), we have found a remarkable partner in Google Cloud. A partner that truly shares our mission, vision, values and culture. We could not be more excited to join forces with Google Cloud to drive innovation and help many more security teams take their operations to a whole new level. Amos Stern, CEO at Siemplify

Last year, Google announced its commitment to invest USD10 billion over the next five years to strengthen cybersecurity, including expanding zero-trust programs, helping secure the software supply chain, and enhancing open-source security.