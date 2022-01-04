Left Menu

Daimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix

"The owner of a vehicle affected by a recall should always contact the nearest Mercedes-Benz service partner immediately," the company said in a statement. The affected models are certain GLE/GLS (167 platform), C-Class (205 platform), E-Class (213 platform), S-Class (222 platform), S-Class (223 platform), E-Class Coupe/Convertible (238 platform), GLC (253 platform), CLS (257 platform) and G-Class (463 platform), Daimler said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 22:35 IST
Daimler warns car owners of fire risk it lacks parts to fix
  • Country:
  • Germany

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz has informed owners of its luxury cars of a technical defect that could spark a fire, the company said on Tuesday, adding a recall was not possible because parts needed to fix the problem are not available. The issue was traced to possible leakage in the coolant pump that could heat up components, Daimler said.

The news was first reported by the mass-selling Bild newspaper, which published a copy of a letter Daimler sent to some 800,000 Mercedes-Benz owners affected by the defect that said "the risk of a fire could not be ruled out." Daimler confirmed the letter was authentic.

It added in the letter that the parts needed to fix the problem were not immediately available so a recall was not possible at the moment, but would be launched as soon as the components became available. "In the meantime the affected vehicle should be driven in a particularly prudent manner and usage reduced to the bare minimum," the letter said.

Daimler could not confirm Bild's report that 800,000 vehicles were affected. "The owner of a vehicle affected by a recall should always contact the nearest Mercedes-Benz service partner immediately," the company said in a statement.

The affected models are certain GLE/GLS (167 platform), C-Class (205 platform), E-Class (213 platform), S-Class (222 platform), S-Class (223 platform), E-Class Coupe/Convertible (238 platform), GLC (253 platform), CLS (257 platform) and G-Class (463 platform), Daimler said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022