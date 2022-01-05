Google releases January 2022 update to Pixel devices; Pixel 6/6 Pro excluded

Google has released the January 2022 software update for all supported Pixel devices, except the Pixel 6 series which will receive the update later this month.

The latest update for Pixel users has build number SQ1A.220105.002 and it includes bug fixes and improvements. Below is the complete update changelog:

Framework

Fix for issue causing screen to unlock after missed call when no screen lock is set

Network & Telephony

General fixes & improvements for network

Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed

Power

Fix for issue preventing Pixel Stand setup to start after updating apps in certain conditions (only Pixel 4/XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6/6 Pro).

System

Fix for issue causing incorrect data usage accounting in Network menu on some networks

User Interface

Fix for issue causing a black frame to appear when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen

Fix for issue causing memory leak in system UI under certain conditions

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching device orientation in certain conditions

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps

Wi-Fi

Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network to drop connection in certain conditions

Last week, Google announced that it has paused the December 2021 software update to Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices due to a bug and it will roll out the fix in software update by late January.