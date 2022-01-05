Sebi initiates steps to raise awareness on online grievance redressal mechanisms

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday encouraged investors to lodge their complaints through online mechanisms, more specifically through SCORES portal and mobile application, for effective redressal of grievances.

SCORES stands for Sebi Complaints Redress System.

Further, in order to increases awareness regarding online grievance redressal mechanisms, Sebi has asked stock exchanges including commodity derivatives exchanges, depositories and clearing corporations to display option to lodge complaint with them directly on the home page of their websites and mobile apps.

In addition, they have been directed to display link to SCORES website as well as link to download SCORES mobile app on the home page of their websites and mobile apps, according to a circular.

Also, the regulator has asked these market infrastructure institutions to communicate to Sebi, the status of the implementation of the provisions of this circular through the Monthly Development Report.

SCORES is a grievance redressal system launched in June 2011. It is a platform designed to help investors lodge their complaints online with Sebi, pertaining to the securities market, against companies, intermediaries, and market infrastructure institutions.

