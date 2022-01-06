These Oppo devices will get ColorOS 12 in January 2022

Oppo has unveiled the January 2022 roll-out timeline for ColorOS 12, based on Android 12. The official and beta versions both will be released in a batch-by-batch basis.

Below are the Oppo devices that will receive the ColorOS 12 official update in January 2022.

ColorOS 12 Official

From January 17

Oppo Reno 5 5G - Hong Kong SAR, China

From January 18

Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G - Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G - India, Thailand

Oppo Reno 5 Pro - Pakistan

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G - UAE, Saudi Arabia

OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G - India

From January 20

Oppo A73 5G - Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia

ColorOS 12 Official (WEU region)

From January 17

Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G - France

From January 20

Oppo A73 5G - Italy, Spain

Additionally, Oppo has also unveiled the roll-out timeline for ColorOS 12 beta version.

ColorOS 12 Beta

From Februray 2022

Oppo Reno 5 F

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo Reno 4

Oppo Reno 4 F

Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro

From March 2022

Oppo Reno 5 Lite

Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 4 Lite

Oppo A94

Oppo A93

Oppo A53s 5G

To update your device to the ColorOS 12 official version, go to Settings > Software Update.

ColorOS 12

The ColorOS 12 features an AI-driven system booster that is claimed to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage while leading to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.

The new Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 adopts more than 300 improved animations to make the overall experience smoother and more realistic. With the new UI, you can create your own Omoji 3D Avatar with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions.

As far as privacy is concerned, there are several new features such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators. Productivity features included in the ColorOS 12 are - PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager.