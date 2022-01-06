These Oppo devices will get ColorOS 12 in January 2022
Oppo has unveiled the January 2022 roll-out timeline for ColorOS 12, based on Android 12. The official and beta versions both will be released in a batch-by-batch basis.
Below are the Oppo devices that will receive the ColorOS 12 official update in January 2022.
ColorOS 12 Official
From January 17
- Oppo Reno 5 5G - Hong Kong SAR, China
From January 18
- Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G - Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, UAE
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G - India, Thailand
- Oppo Reno 5 Pro - Pakistan
- Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G - UAE, Saudi Arabia
- OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G - India
From January 20
- Oppo A73 5G - Italy, Spain, UAE, Saudi Arabia
ColorOS 12 Official (WEU region)
From January 17
- Oppo Find X3 Neo 5G - France
From January 20
- Oppo A73 5G - Italy, Spain
Additionally, Oppo has also unveiled the roll-out timeline for ColorOS 12 beta version.
ColorOS 12 Beta
From Februray 2022
- Oppo Reno 5 F
- Oppo Reno 4 Pro
- Oppo Reno 4
- Oppo Reno 4 F
- Oppo F19 Pro
- Oppo F17 Pro
From March 2022
- Oppo Reno 5 Lite
- Oppo Reno 4 Pro 5G
- Oppo Reno 4 Z 5G
- Oppo Reno 4 Lite
- Oppo A94
- Oppo A93
- Oppo A53s 5G
To update your device to the ColorOS 12 official version, go to Settings > Software Update.
ColorOS 12
The ColorOS 12 features an AI-driven system booster that is claimed to reduce your device's aging rate to less than 3% after 3 years of daily usage while leading to an average of 30% lower memory occupation and 20% lower battery consumption.
The new Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 adopts more than 300 improved animations to make the overall experience smoother and more realistic. With the new UI, you can create your own Omoji 3D Avatar with over 200 fashion accessories and expressions.
As far as privacy is concerned, there are several new features such as Privacy Dashboards, Approximate Location Sharing and Microphone and Camera Indicators. Productivity features included in the ColorOS 12 are - PC Connect, 3-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, FlexDrop and Phone Manager.