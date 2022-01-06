Left Menu

Hackers hit major Portuguese media group, take down websites

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 17:48 IST
Hackers hit major Portuguese media group, take down websites
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Portugal

One of Portugal's leading media conglomerates said Thursday that a group calling itself "Lapsus$" hacked the company's online services, taking down some of its most popular websites and contacting subscribers.

Grupo Impresa said the attack was aimed at disrupting the company's services and sending fake news messages to subscribers, including one that said, "Breaking: President removed and accused of murder: Lapsus$ is Portugal's new president." The company said in a statement that the hackers didn't demand any payment.

The hackers gained access to the company's Amazon Web Services account and sent emails and text messages to subscribers, the statement said.

The hackers accessed some subscriber information, but Impresa said it had no evidence they got hold of subscribers' passwords or credit card details.

The attack occurred early on Jan. 2, the statement said. The company regained control of its cloud services later that day, though on Thursday two of its main websites — belonging to top weekly newspaper Expresso and TV channels run by its broadcaster S.I.C. — were still using temporary sites.

The incident is being investigated by Portuguese police and the country's National Cybersecurity Center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022