New update fixes call recording issue on OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 20:06 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS A.16 - in India, Europe and North America. The update addresses a couple of issues including the call recording issue in the India units of the handset.

Below is the complete update changelog (via OnePlus Forums):

System

  • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
  • Fixed the loss of Google call recording (IN only)
  • Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

  • Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on

Bluetooth

  • Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices

The OxygenOS A.16 update is rolling out in stages to users in India, North America and Europe and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.

