New update fixes call recording issue on OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G has started receiving a new software update - OxygenOS A.16 - in India, Europe and North America. The update addresses a couple of issues including the call recording issue in the India units of the handset.

Below is the complete update changelog (via OnePlus Forums):

System

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Fixed the loss of Google call recording (IN only)

Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera

Improved video stability when AI Video Enhancement is on

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue of unclear calls on connected Bluetooth devices

The OxygenOS A.16 update is rolling out in stages to users in India, North America and Europe and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.

OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset. The processor is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

Coming to the optics department, the handset's rear panel houses a triple camera array that consists of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 camera sensor for selfies.

The OnePlus Nord 2 runs on OxygenOS and features an in-display fingerprint sensor for quick authentication. It is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 fast-charging technology.