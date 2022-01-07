Left Menu

U.S. to open Special Operations Forces base in Albania

11, 2001, attacks U.S. special forces numbers more than doubled, their budget tripled and their deployments quadrupled. The United States already has 600 troops based in Serbia's former province of Kosovo to maintain the fragile peace more than two decades after the end of the Kosovo War in 1999.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 07-01-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 00:20 IST
U.S. to open Special Operations Forces base in Albania
  • Country:
  • Albania

The United States Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) will open a forward-based headquarters in Albania on a rotational basis, Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Thursday. SOCEUR, based in Stuttgart, Germany, said on its website that the base in Albania would provide increased coordination with Albanian allies, important access to transportation hubs in the Balkans and greater logistical flexibility.

"This is a fantastic news ... it is an expression of a very high credibility and a very close cooperation," Rama said in a video message in which he read out the SOCEUR announcement. Albania became a member of the NATO military alliance in 2009.

Highly trained and equipped with advanced communications equipment and weapons, special forces are often used in counterterrorism or reconnaissance operations. They can infiltrate enemy lines to tie down much larger numbers of opposition troops. It was not clear what the role of these U.S. forces in Albania would be.

SOCEUR said its role is to "rapidly respond to emerging threats and if necessary, defeat aggression" together with its allies. In the decade after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks U.S. special forces numbers more than doubled, their budget tripled and their deployments quadrupled.

The United States already has 600 troops based in Serbia's former province of Kosovo to maintain the fragile peace more than two decades after the end of the Kosovo War in 1999.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains; Thailand raises COVID-19 alert level due to Omicron spread and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining busines...

 Global
3
Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds precise diagnoses, treatments for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022