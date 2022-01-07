Left Menu

Intel unveils 5.5GHz Core i9-12900KS CPU

At its recent event-- CES 2022, Intel announced 12th Generation, limited edition CPU that can boost one of its cores up to 5.5GHz which will be a part of the so-called KS series.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 15:08 IST
Intel unveils 5.5GHz Core i9-12900KS CPU
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At its recent event-- CES 2022, Intel announced 12th Generation, limited edition CPU that can boost one of its cores up to 5.5GHz which will be a part of the so-called KS series. The company has named the CPU- Core i9-12900KS, as per GSM Arena.

During the announcement, Intel showcased a demo of a configuration running Hitman 3 and the CPU maintained a solid 5.2GHz clock speed on all of its 8 performance cores. Just like the standard Core i9-12900K, this one also has a set of 8 power-efficient E-cores. However, no additional information regarding temperatures or power draw was provided by the company.

According to GSM Arena, initially, the CPU will be available to OEMs only and later on will be available for purchase by the end-users. No specific time frames were provided by the company. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

NASA’s Hubble telescope passes one-billion second mark in space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

NASA’s Mars helicopter gears up for 19th flight on Red Planet

 United States
4
FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

FACTBOX-Soccer-Profile on Gambia team for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022