Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22526

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22526 to Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest build includes a couple of changes and improvements, a long list of bug fixes as well as known issues.

With this build, Microsoft has added support for wideband speech when using Apple AirPods products and also improved the audio quality for voice calls.

Below is the complete changelog for Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22526 (via):

Changes and Improvements

We're experimenting with showing ALT + TAB as windowed instead of full screen for some Insiders.

We have added support for wideband speech when using Apple AirPods products (AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max), improving audio quality for voice calls.

Starting with Build 22518, Credential Guard is now enabled by default on Windows 11 Enterprise (E3 and E5) licensed PCs that are enterprise-joined.

We are experimenting with indexing more file locations so that using search to find important files in Files Explorer is quicker.

The following issues have been resolved with this build:

Fixes

File Explorer

Did some work to help address an issue where if you'd used search in File Explorer, and then explorer.exe crashed, the next time you tried to search in File Explorer it wouldn't work.

Search

We've made another fix to help address the recent searches flyout getting stuck on the screen (appearing transparent except the border).

Improved the resolution of app icons displayed in search results when the display scaling was set to greater than 100%.

Spotlight collection

If you're using spotlight collection, the current image should migrate on upgrade now (if the build you're upgrading from is Build 22523 or higher).

Widgets

Fixed an issue result in the Widgets board potentially not having the correct resolution when hovering over the entry point on a secondary monitor.

Addressed an issue where the Widgets board would temporarily be blank, showing only an Add Widgets button (which also opened to a blank dialog).

Other