CPCB asks startups to come up with technological solutions to curb air pollution

To mitigate air pollution in the country, the Central Pollution Control Board has invited start-ups to come up with proposals for technological solutions that will help strengthen the ambient air quality monitoring network.

In a notification, the CPCB invited online expression of interest from start-ups or firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management. It has to be submitted by January 10.

''The CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) is seeking the participation of start-ups/firms in the field of development of reliable technology for air quality monitoring and data management to strengthen the ambient air quality monitoring network in various parts of the country,'' it said.

''These technologies can be used for identifying hotspots, air quality profile, understanding local sources by deploying them in a closed network and air quality awareness amongst the public,'' the pollution watchdog said.

For discussing and analyzing the use of various aspects of monitoring and data management, it has been decided to organize meetings with start-ups or firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management, it said. ''Accordingly, the Central Pollution Control Board invites online expression of interest from start-ups/firms working in the area of air quality monitoring and data management. A performance for providing information of start-up/work details can be downloaded from the CPCB website…The shortlisted start-ups/firms will be invited for meeting/presentation,'' the CPCB said.

