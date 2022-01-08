Left Menu

Here's when Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will launch in India

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which was unveiled earlier this week and went on sale in a few countries recently, will launch in India on January 10.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which was unveiled earlier this week and went on sale in a few countries recently, will launch in India on January 10. As per GSM Arena, Samsung hasn't divulged the Galaxy S21 GE 5G's pricing and availability in India yet, but it is already accepting pre-orders for the smartphone through its official Indian website.

You can pre-book one for INR 999 (USD 15/EUR10) and get a Galaxy SmartTag free. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will be available in India in all four colours (Olive, Graphite, Lavender, White), but the retail package won't include the charger, so users will have to purchase it separately.

Talking about the specs, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with the Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 SoC, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, and Android 12-based One UI 4. The smartphone's built around a 6.4" FullHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED panel with a fingerprint reader underneath and a punch hole for the 32MP selfie camera.

The back cover of the S21 FE 5G sports LED flash and three cameras - 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with stereo speakers, NFC, USB-C, and IP68 rating. And keeping the lights on is a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone also supports reverse wireless charging. (ANI)

