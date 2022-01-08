Left Menu

'Hyderabad Declaration' adopted for revolution in digital services

The Department of Administrative Reforms Public Grievances DARPG also played a part in organising the conference.It was decided during the conference to fast-track implementation of public digital platforms in sectors like health, education, agriculture, etc, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2022 20:07 IST
'Hyderabad Declaration' adopted for revolution in digital services
  • Country:
  • India

A ‘Hyderabad Declaration’ resolving to use tech to minimize human interaction for delivery of services at grass root-level was adopted here on Saturday by the centre and Telangana government. The resolution came out of a two-day “India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World” conference held between January 7 and 8. The 24th conference on e-governance was held with collaboration of the union government’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and the Telangana state government. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) also played a part in organising the conference.

It was decided during the conference to fast-track implementation of public digital platforms in sectors like health, education, agriculture, etc, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. According to the statement, the conference resolved to use emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality, etc for ''social empowerment''.

It resolved to make India the “global hub'' for emerging technology through creation of large pool of skilled resources.

During the conference, the leaders also spoke about coming up with robust tech solutions to counter pandemic-like disruptions. The conference was inaugurated by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and was presided over by K T Rama Rao, a cabinet minister in the Telangana government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

Peculiar binary star spotted with heartbeat but no pulsations contrary

India
2
AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023

AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 202...

 India
3
Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

Study finds earth's volcanic hotspots are cool

 United States
4
Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

Explained: Why doesn't NASA's Webb space telescope have cameras?

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022