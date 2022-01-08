'Hyderabad Declaration' adopted for revolution in digital services

A ‘Hyderabad Declaration’ resolving to use tech to minimize human interaction for delivery of services at grass root-level was adopted here on Saturday by the centre and Telangana government. The resolution came out of a two-day “India’s Techade: Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World” conference held between January 7 and 8. The 24th conference on e-governance was held with collaboration of the union government’s Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) and the Telangana state government. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) also played a part in organising the conference.

It was decided during the conference to fast-track implementation of public digital platforms in sectors like health, education, agriculture, etc, a statement issued by the personnel ministry said. According to the statement, the conference resolved to use emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality, etc for ''social empowerment''.

It resolved to make India the “global hub'' for emerging technology through creation of large pool of skilled resources.

During the conference, the leaders also spoke about coming up with robust tech solutions to counter pandemic-like disruptions. The conference was inaugurated by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel and was presided over by K T Rama Rao, a cabinet minister in the Telangana government.

