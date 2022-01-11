Baby Feeding Centres in Kochi for nursing mothers

The Child Help Foundation (CHF), a pan-India non-profit organisation, on Tuesday announced the launch of one of their first Baby Feeding Centres (BFC) in Kochi.

The foundation said since there was a lack of space in public places for mothers to breastfeed children, the BFCs will provide them safety and privacy while breastfeeding without any charges.

''The idea behind the launch of the Baby Feeding Centres (BFC) is to provide a safe haven to nursing mothers and infants. Breastfeeding in public is considered shameful not only in India but in many parts of the world. So these BFCs will provide these mothers safety and privacy while breastfeeding without any charges,'' the foundation said in a release.

Talking about the launch of the BFCs in Kochi, CEO of CHF, Shaji Varghese, said the initiative would help lactating mothers to feel safe and comfortable while breastfeeding their babies.

''... We aim to bring about a sense of comfort for the parent as well as the child by introducing these Baby Feeding Centres across various locations throughout India,'' he said.

The Baby Feeding Centre is opened in partnership with Lakeshore Hospital which is one of CHF's partner hospitals. The NGO is also planning to open two more BFCs in Kerala in the near future and has got approval to open BFCs on several railway stations in the North East, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in partnership with the Indian Railways. Currently, the organization has BFCs available in Maharashtra (Kurla, Boisar, Kalyan, and Palghar), Bihar (Katihar), and West Bengal.

