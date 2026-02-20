Left Menu

Tragedy on the Streets: A Plea Ignored in West Delhi's Fatal Collision

An elderly woman recounted the tragic accident in West Delhi where her granddaughter was killed after a speeding car hit their e-rickshaw. Her desperate pleas for help were ignored until a nurse assisted. The driver, identified as Sanjeev, was later apprehended. The incident underlines severe road safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 01:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 01:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An unfortunate accident in West Delhi's Janak Puri involved a grandmother and her granddaughter after their e-rickshaw was hit by a speeding car. The tragedy unfolded as the woman and her six-year-old granddaughter were on their way to school.

Despite the woman's desperate calls for assistance, bystanders failed to step in, leaving the nurse and a passerby to take the injured child to the hospital. Sadly, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Authorities have apprehended the driver, identified as Sanjeev, and are investigating the sequence of events through witness statements and CCTV footage. The case highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

