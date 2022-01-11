LG UltraGear gaming monitors to take center stage at LEC

LG has announced a two-year partnership with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). As the Official Display Partner of the LEC, for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, LG UltraGear gaming monitors will take center stage at the global competition when the season kicks off on January 14.

The South Korean firm will also sponsor segments such as Replays and the must-see Match of the Week throughout the tournament.

"We are thrilled to be playing such a pivotal role in one of the world's most popular esports competitions. We look forward to seeing our monitors put through their paces by LEC's top players so we can keep delivering products that meet the needs of the most demanding gamers," said Seo Young-jae, head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

We are proud to be main partner of the @LEC in 2022 🎉To celebrate the season start we are giving away: 15x 24GN650 Monitors150x Arcade Ahri1️⃣ FOLLOW @UltraGearGaming2️⃣ COMMENT with your favourite #LEC Team3️⃣ QUOTE RT this tweet with #UltraGearT&Cs below 👇 pic.twitter.com/4lkG1vNEAL — LG UltraGear Gaming (@UltraGearGaming) January 11, 2022

LEC is a professional esports league run by Riot Games in Europe in which ten skilled teams of five players each compete for supremacy in "League, the multiplayer battle arena hit that continues to be enormously popular ever since its launch in 2009.