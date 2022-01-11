Left Menu

LG UltraGear gaming monitors to take center stage at LEC

The South Korean firm will also sponsor segments such as Replays and the must-see Match of the Week throughout the tournament.

Updated: 11-01-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 20:07 IST
Image Credit: LG Electronics
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

LG has announced a two-year partnership with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC). As the Official Display Partner of the LEC, for the 2022 and 2023 seasons, LG UltraGear gaming monitors will take center stage at the global competition when the season kicks off on January 14.

"We are thrilled to be playing such a pivotal role in one of the world's most popular esports competitions. We look forward to seeing our monitors put through their paces by LEC's top players so we can keep delivering products that meet the needs of the most demanding gamers," said Seo Young-jae, head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

LEC is a professional esports league run by Riot Games in Europe in which ten skilled teams of five players each compete for supremacy in "League, the multiplayer battle arena hit that continues to be enormously popular ever since its launch in 2009.

