Left Menu

U.S. FAA briefly halted some West Coast flight departures Monday

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it briefly halted departures at some West Coast airports Monday around the time of reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile. A U.S. official told Reuters the FAA paused some West Coast operations for less than 15 minutes "due to initial reports of events in the Indo-Pacific region," without directly tying it to the missile launch.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 23:03 IST
U.S. FAA briefly halted some West Coast flight departures Monday
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday said it briefly halted departures at some West Coast airports Monday around the time of reports that North Korea had launched a ballistic missile.

A U.S. official told Reuters the FAA paused some West Coast operations for less than 15 minutes "due to initial reports of events in the Indo-Pacific region," without directly tying it to the missile launch. Earlier on Tuesday, the United States condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch, saying it violates multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to its neighbors and the international community.

The FAA added Tuesday it "regularly takes precautionary measures. We are reviewing the process around this ground stop as we do after all such events."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy became a legal jungle

EXPLAINER-How Amazon's battle with Reliance for India retail supremacy becam...

 Global
4
All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted category in view of rising COVID-19 cases: DDMA.

All private offices in Delhi to be closed except those under exempted catego...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022