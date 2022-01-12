Google expands Skills Ignition SG program to include Career Certificates

Google has expanded its Skills Ignition SG program in Singapore to include Google Career Certificates, a program that offers professional training designed by Google and the opportunity to connect with top employers, as a new pathway.

Launched in 2020, the Skills Ignition SG program is aimed at providing Singaporeans and permanent residents with the skills they need for changing technology and a shifting job market via a combination of online training and on-the-job learning with local and global host companies.

Google says it is on course to hit the target of helping 3,800 Singaporeans under the program's existing pathways that include Cloud Technology, Data Engineering with Machine Learning Fundamentals, and Digital Marketing.

"The addition of Google Career Certificates to Skills Ignition SG will enable us to expand the program again, and extend these benefits to thousands more Singaporeans. This spirit of partnership is why Skills Ignition SG has made such an impact over the past two years. We and our government and industry partners are united in our commitment to help Singapore thrive as a technology leader for the region and the world," Google said on Wednesday.

Google is offering certificates in four areas where job openings outnumber skilled candidates. These include:

IT Support

Project Management

Data Analytics

User Experience Design

Additionally, Google, in partnership with all local polytechnics, Institutes of Technical Education, social service agencies and organizations, will provide scholarships to help up to 5,000 learners earn a Google Career Certificate at no cost.