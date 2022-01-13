Left Menu

iPhone 14 Pro could come with 48MP main camera

Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could come packed with a 48MP main camera.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 19:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 19:46 IST
iPhone 14 Pro could come with 48MP main camera
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could come packed with a 48MP main camera. As per GSM Arena, this will mark the third time an iPhone has increased the resolution of its main camera (iPhone 4 to 4S - 5MP to 8MP; iPhone 6 to 6s - 8MP to 12MP) and would be a serious shift in Apple's way of doing cameras.

It's likely that Apple needs the higher resolution in order to offer 8K video recording on its Pro phones, but that they'll also shoot in different resolutions, depending on the scene. A portrait or a landscape could use more megapixels, while a low-light photo could end up pixel-binned to 12MP. Renowned Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo has pointed to a 48MP main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro on a number of occasions. He's also said that a periscope zoom is coming with the iPhone 15 in 2023.

As for the front of the iPhone 14, at least two reports claim that it will drop the full-sized notch in favour of a punch-hole camera, either a single or a pill-shaped one with FaceID built-in. (ANI)

