Realme 9i to be launched in India on January 18

Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 23:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 23:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Realme, one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands, will launch a new flagship smartphone from Realme 9i in India on January 18. The Snapdragon 680-powered phone-- Realme 9i debuted in Vietnam earlier this week.

As per GSM Arena, the screen of the new gadget is a 6.6" LCD with FullHD plus resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging and a 50MP main camera. The Realme 9i was announced with two memory options - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB, and its not still confirmed whether the company will bring them both to India. The price of the phone is also under the wraps. (ANI)

