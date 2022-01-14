Left Menu

Oppo Pad to have Snapdragon 870, 6GB RAM

New details of the Chinese tech giant Oppo's much-anticipated tablet that passed through 3C certification with support for 33W fast charging have been released.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:05 IST
Oppo Pad to have Snapdragon 870, 6GB RAM
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

New details of the Chinese tech giant Oppo's much-anticipated tablet that passed through 3C certification with support for 33W fast charging have been released. The unreleased tablet reportedly named as OPD2101, contains the same model number as that of the 3C certification.

As per viral reports obtained by GSM Arena, the device is running Android 11 and 6GB of RAM. There's also mention of "kona" and clock speeds of up to 3.19GHz - indicating the tablet will indeed be powered by the Snapdragon 870 as previously rumoured. Reports also suggest that the gadget will come with an 11-inch LCD screen (2,560 x 1,600) with a 120Hz refresh rate, dual cameras including a 13MP main and 8MP secondary shooter, and 256GB of storage. There's also word of a large 8,080 mAh battery.

Oppo's tablet has been rumoured throughout the second half of 2021 but more recent evidence points to an imminent launch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022