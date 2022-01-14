Left Menu

Moto G Stylus 2022 leaked video highlights key specs

Motorola is gearing up to release a new version of its stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Motorola is gearing up to release a new version of its stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus. According to GSM Arena, after its renders and some preliminary specs, a new leaked video has highlighted the phone's design and key specs.

The design is just like the leaked renders - punch-hole display, triple rear cameras and a stylus slot near the bottom-firing speaker. The built-in stylus is a centrepiece of the video and is shown as a powerful tool for sketching out ideas and jotting down notes.

As per GSM Arena, the phone's 50MP main cam is also confirmed alongside a supposed 8MP ultrawide snapper and a third auxiliary sensor. Motorola is also claiming up to two days of battery life. All these recent teasers suggest the Moto G Stylus 2022 may launch soon. (ANI)

