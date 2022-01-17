Left Menu

OnePlus announces end of software support for OnePlus 6/6T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 22:20 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is ending official software support for two of its 2018 flagships - the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T - the company has confirmed. Last month, the two handsets received a new software update with the November 2021 Android security patch and bug fixes.

"After 3 major updates and more than 3 years of updates, around 60 Closed Beta builds and over 30 Open Beta builds it's now time to close a chapter and announce the end of OnePlus 6 and 6T official software support," a OnePlus staff member wrote in a post on the community forum.

OnePlus 6/6T: Specifications

The OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 octa-core chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage. It is equipped with a 3,300mAh battery that supports 20W Dash Charge fast charging.

For photography and video-shooting, the handset has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IM376K sensor. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display and is powered with the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery with 20W Dash Charge fast charging support.

In terms of optics, the phone features a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 sensor.

