China will quickly roll out policy measures to boost demand - state planner

China will quickly roll out policy measures to boost domestic demand, Yuan Da, an official with the country's top economic planner, said on Tuesday. China will also study targeted measures to bolster industrial production, Yuan told a news conference.

The economy rebounded in 2021 with its best growth in a decade, helped by robust exports, but momentum is slowing on weakening consumption and a property downturn.

