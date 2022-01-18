Samsung launches 4nm Exynos 2200 SoC to redefine mobile gaming experience

Samsung today unveiled Exynos 2200, its new premium mobile processor based on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process, that will enable the ultimate mobile phone gaming experience.

Currently in mass production, the Exynos 2200 chipset integrates Arm's latest Armv9 CPU cores that provide a substantial improvement over Armv8 in terms of security and performance. The upgraded neural processing unit (NPU) is claimed to offer double the performance compared to its predecessor. With support for FP16 (16bit floating point), INT8 (8bit integer) and INT16, the NPU offers much higher precision.

Samsung says the new Xclipse GPU will bring an end to the old era of mobile gaming and mark the start of an exciting new chapter. With the high-performance AMD RDNA 2 architecture as its backbone, the hybrid graphic processor inherits advanced graphic features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) that were previously only available on PCs, laptops and consoles. In addition, the GPU features various technologies such as advanced multi-IP governor (AMIGO) to enhance overall performance and efficiency.

In terms of optics, Samsung Exynos 2200 supports the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200MP. Its ISP supports up to 108 MP in single camera mode, and 64+36 MP in dual camera mode at 30fps

In terms of connectivity, the new chipset packs a fast 3GPP Release 16 5G modem that supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. The modem can boost the speed up to 10Gb with E-UTRAN New Radio – Dual Connectivity (EN-DC).

In terms of security, Exynos 2200 comes with Integrated Secure Element (iSE) to store private cryptographic keys as well as to play a role as RoT (Root of Trust). An inline encryption HW for UFS and DRAM has also been reinforced for additional security.