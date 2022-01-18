New update lands on OnePlus 9RT with December 2021 security patch

The OnePlus 9RT is reportedly receiving a new software update in India with the December 2021 security patch and a bunch of fixes. The smartphone debuted in India on January 14 and went on sale on January 17, 2022.

According to XDA-Developers, the first post-launch update carries firmware version A.03. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS A.03 update (via):

System

Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12

Camera

Optimized the UI display effect of Movie Mode

Optimized the effect of super anti-shake function

Fixed the issue of the wrong watermark position

Network

Optimized the VoWiFi stability

As always, the update will be rolling out in stages and a limited number of users will receive it today. If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to the phone Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.

OnePlus 9RT: Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. Ir runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 and will receive OxygenOS 12 update in March/April 2022.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT houses a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.