New update lands on OnePlus 9RT with December 2021 security patch
The OnePlus 9RT is reportedly receiving a new software update in India with the December 2021 security patch and a bunch of fixes. The smartphone debuted in India on January 14 and went on sale on January 17, 2022.
According to XDA-Developers, the first post-launch update carries firmware version A.03. Below is the complete changelog for the OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS A.03 update (via):
System
- Fixed the issue of abnormal display on the shelf
- Improved system stability and fixed known issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.12
Camera
- Optimized the UI display effect of Movie Mode
- Optimized the effect of super anti-shake function
- Fixed the issue of the wrong watermark position
Network
- Optimized the VoWiFi stability
As always, the update will be rolling out in stages and a limited number of users will receive it today. If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to the phone Settings > System > System updates to check for it manually.
OnePlus 9RT: Specifications
The OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood, the handset has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of built-in UFS 3.1 storage. Ir runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11 and will receive OxygenOS 12 update in March/April 2022.
In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9RT houses a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 123-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.
The OnePlus 9RT is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65T fast-charging support that accelerated the battery from 0-100% in just 29 minutes. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.
