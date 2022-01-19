US STOCKS-Nasdaq on track for correction, falls 10% below record closing high
19-01-2022
The Nasdaq index tumbled on Wednesday, on track to confirm a correction as it briefly shed more than 10% from its record closing high on Nov. 19.
The tech-heavy index was last down 0.4% at 11:14 a.m. EST (1614 GMT). A correction is confirmed when an index closes 10% or more lower than its record closing level.
