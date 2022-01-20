India successfully test-fires Brahmos missile
India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast here on Thursday, DRDO sources said.
With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.
