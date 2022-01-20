Left Menu

India successfully test-fires Brahmos missile

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 20-01-2022 12:44 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 12:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India successfully test-fired supersonic cruise missile Brahmos off the Odisha coast here on Thursday, DRDO sources said.

With new the added technologies, including the control system, the missile was test-fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) launch pad-III at Chandipur around 10.45 am, said a source at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The detailed data is being analysed analysis, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

