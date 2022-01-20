Xebia joins hands with Microsoft for their first ever Blog-a-thon

Xebia, the US-headquartered IT consultancy firm has joined hands with Microsoft for their first-ever blog-a-thon contest. The blog-a thon invites IT professionals, students, developers, and leaders to participate by sharing solutions on a pre-identified list of topics that are critical for business applications. The blog-a-thon will commence on February 2nd and will end on February 27, 2022. It will provide participants with an opportunity to share solutions on real-time subjects and issues and get involved with actionable change. The blogs will be evaluated by the Xebia- Microsoft jury and winners will be provided global visibility to showcase their perspectives and win prizes along with Azure credits and mentoring sessions by Xebia and Microsoft subject matter experts. This initiative will not only enable the students to showcase their skills but also get the right exposure for future career endeavors. The seasoned professionals, developers, and leaders on the other hand will have their tech strategy heard in the right way globally. Anand Sahay, CEO Xebia commenting on this launch said; "I believe that greatest ideas are born at the most basic places. We are proud to have come up with this unique idea that will empower aspiring techies as well as give a platform to thought leaders to put forth their views and concepts of the future. People from different walks of life are intrigued by the way technology is progressing at a profuse rate, shaping our lives into the digital world. Writing is something that not only helps one enhance domain knowledge but also allows you to showcase your expertise or share your learnings with others as well." He further added, "It is of immense pleasure that Microsoft has joined forces with us in this exclusive campaign in encouraging minds and rewarding them." Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India, said, ''Empowering more people to unleash their potential remains a priority at Microsoft. We are delighted to partner with Xebia for the blog- thon which provides an opportunity to IT professionals and developers to learn more about Microsoft's path-breaking technologies and empower them to build the India of Tomorrow" The registration for the blog-a-thon will be open until January 27, 2022, Interested participants can register themselves by clicking on the below link: https://pages.xebia.com/blog-a-thon

