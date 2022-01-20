Left Menu

iPhone SE+ 5G might hit the market in late April or early May

Apple's affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 3 2022, now known as the iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to launch in late April or early May this year.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 14:16 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple's affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 3 2022, now known as the iPhone SE+ 5G, is expected to launch in late April or early May this year. As per GSM Arena, the information regarding the launch date came from Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young.

Production of display panels for the new model is starting this month, which means that Apple can unveil the SE+ in late April or early May and it will be able to start shipping out orders in that same period. The new model will use the old design, according to all the leaks so far. There is some uncertainty as to whether it will keep using the same 4.7" LCD with the Touch ID button on the front.

One thing is clear though, the focus of this release will be the 5G connectivity. The 2020 SE model was powered by the Apple A13 chipset and featured a 4G modem (the same configuration as the iPhone 12 series from half a year earlier).

The new SE will get a newer chipset and modem - rumours from a few months ago claimed it will use the same Apple A15 chip and Snapdragon X60 modem as the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone SE+ 5G is supposed to launch alongside the new iPad Air, which will probably be powered by that same A15 chipset. (ANI)

