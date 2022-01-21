Left Menu

Prannoy crashes out of Syed Modi International with loss in quarterfinals

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 21-01-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 17:58 IST
HS Prannoy (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
India's HS Prannoy crashed out of the Syed Modi International Super 300 tournament with a straight-game defeat to Arnaud Merkle of France in the men's singles quarterfinals here on Friday.

The fifth-seeded Indian, a former top 10 player, lost 19-21 16-21 to his French opponent in a 59-minute quarterfinal match.

Mithun Manjunath, however, advanced to the semifinals after beating Sergey Sirant of Russia 11-21 21-12 21-18 in a quarterfinal match that lasted one hour and one minute.

Manjunath will face Merkle in the semifinals.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pair of MR Arjun and Treesa Jolly beat the eight seeded French duos of William Villager and Anne Tran 24-22 21-17 in the quarterfinal match that lasted 42 minutes.

Arjun and Jolly will face compatriots and seventh-seeded pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto in the semifinals.

In the women's doubles quarterfinals, India's Ramya Venkatesh Chickmenahalli and Apeksha Nayak conceded a walkover to eight-seeded Malaysian pair of Anna Ching Yik Cheong and Teoh Mei Xing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

