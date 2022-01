BRIEF-Schlumberger Says Have Increased Confidence In Robust Multiyear Market Growth

Schlumberger NV: * SCHLUMBERGER CEO SAYS FOR 2022 EXPECT AN INCREASE IN CAPITAL SPENDING OF AT LEAST 20% IN NORTH AMERICA, IMPACTING BOTH THE ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE MARKETS

* SCHLUMBERGER CEO SAYS FOR 2022 INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE IN THE LOW TO MID-TEENS * SCHLUMBERGER SAYS FOR 2022 EXPECT DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED, DOUBLE-DIGIT RETURN ON SALES AND DOUBLE-DIGIT FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN

* SCHLUMBERGER CEO SAYS HAVE INCREASED CONFIDENCE IN ROBUST MULTIYEAR MARKET GROWTH * SCHLUMBERGER CEO SAYS INCREASED OFFSHORE ACTIVITY MIX HAS ALREADY STARTED TO HAPPEN, AND EXPECT THIS TO ACCELERATE AS THE YEAR UNFOLDS AND FURTHER INTO 2022 Source: Conference Call Further company coverage:

