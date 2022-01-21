Soccer-2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualification preliminary round draw

The draw for the preliminary round of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, conducted on Friday: Eritrea v Botswana

Sao Tome e Principe v Mauritius Djibouti v South Sudan

Seychelles v Lesotho Somalia v Eswatini

Chad v Gambia The matches will be played home and away over two legs in March. The team mentioned first plays at home in the first leg.

The six winners advance into the group stage to join the other 42 countries entered in the preliminary competition. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)