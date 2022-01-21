Left Menu

Oppo Find X5 series coming in late February

Oppo's highly-anticipated smartphone series--the Find X5 might be launched in the second half of February.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2022 23:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 23:41 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Oppo's highly-anticipated smartphone series--the Find X5 might be launched in the second half of February. As per GSM Arena, Oppo has already scheduled a launch event for its Find X5 series for the second half of February. Previously it was reporter that the announcement will come after the Chinese New Year on February 1.

Reportedly, the vanilla Find X5 will run on the Dimensity 9000 chipset and this will be the first phone to have it. Oppo will introduce its custom NPU MariSilicon X as well. It's not clear whether all Find X5 phones will benefit from the new NPU or just the Pro model. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

