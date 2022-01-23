Left Menu

Full specs sheet leaked for Realme 9 Pro

Even though Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro 'Plus's renders and specs got out in the last few days, there were a few gaps in the specs sheet of the former.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 18:55 IST
Full specs sheet leaked for Realme 9 Pro
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Even though Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro 'Plus's renders and specs got out in the last few days, there were a few gaps in the specs sheet of the former. However, according to GSM Arena, new leaks for the phones have filled in the blanks with a comprehensive specs sheet and possible pricing as well.

The Realme 9 Pro's alleged specs sheet confirms the Snapdragon 695 SoC, which is going to be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage (no microSD expansion slot). The 6.6" AMOLED panel will run at 120Hz and supports HDR10 content. The back holds a 64MP f/1.8 main camera accompanied by an 8MP f/2.3 ultrawide and 2MP f/2.4 macro unit. The front camera sitting in the off-centered hole has a 16MP sensor and f/2.5 lens.

Strangely, the device will ship with Android 11 out of the box and will be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging. As per GSM Arena, people can expect the Realme 9 Pro and Pro Plus to launch in February in India and Europe while the vanilla Realme 9 is scheduled for a Q2 2022 release according to the current report. (ANI)

