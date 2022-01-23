Left Menu

Micromax IN Note 2 launching on January 25

Micromax brand that made a comeback to India with its IN Note 1 in 2020, is all set to roll out the successor of the flagship-- Micromax IN Note 2 on January 25.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 22:37 IST
Micromax IN Note 2 launching on January 25
Micromax IN Note 2 (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Micromax brand that made a comeback to India with its IN Note 1 in 2020, is all set to roll out the successor of the flagship-- Micromax IN Note 2 on January 25. GSM Arena has confirmed that the Micromax IN Note 2 will be introduced on January 25 and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart.

The company has not detailed the IN Note 2's specs sheet yet, but the teasers that it posted on social media and the promo page suggests what to expect from the IN Note 2. The IN Note 2 will be powered by the Helio G95 SoC and feature a 6.43" AMOLED display with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera, as per GSM Arena.

The smartphone's rear panel, having a "Dazzling Glass finish," will sport a camera island reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21's. It houses four cameras headlined by a 48MP unit. The IN Note 2's battery size hasn't been confirmed yet, but the smartphone will ship with a 30W charger, which will fill its cell from flat to 50 per cent in 25 minutes.

The rest of the Micromax IN Note 2's confirmed features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader, GSM Arena confirmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022