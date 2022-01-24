Geek RoboCook's new brand campaign talks about reducing kitchen time and spend more time with friends/family

CHENNAI, India, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The best-selling Automatic Electric Pressure Cooker across all Indian markets available on Amazon/ Flipkart/ JioMart/ TataCliq/ CRED and its own brand website, launched its first brand campaign, 'Pressure Off, RoboCook On.' The campaign is helmed by a digital film created for social media platforms. The campaign revolves around Indian households revisiting conventional 'kitchen-time.' Research shows Indian women spend an average of 5 hours a day in the kitchen. That works out to almost 10 years of cooking and cleaning in one's lifetime. The campaign describes how Geek RoboCook changes all that by removing micromanaging from cooking. One does the prep work, chooses the dish they want to cook from pre-set menus and the rest is taken care of by Geek RoboCook while they are free to spend their time as they choose.

Murugan/ Prathap, Founder of Harkin Global Solutions, responsible for bringing the Geek Robocook brand to India says, ''We want to revolutionize the way Indians cook. Most of our cooking is dependent on the preparation, quantity and quality of ingredients used. With Geek RoboCook, you still control this part. It's cooking that is intelligently pre-programmed with Programmable Intelligent Cooking technology to give you back your time. The proprietary PIC technology automatically adjusts pressure, time and temperature giving you tasty, healthy food every time you cook. Our vision is to convert every traditional pressure cooker in Indian households with the smart automatic Electric Pressure Cooker - Geek RoboCook.'' The ad film was conceptualized by The Suits. ''My mother has spent so much of her waking time in the kitchen but cooking does not have to be as time consuming and tiring as it is today. It can be quick, healthy and safe. This allows people like my mother or my sisters to choose how to spend that extra time – with family or friends or their own selves,'' said Anbu Balachandran, Founder of The Suits, a marketing strategy consultancy.

Geek RoboCook - Features Geek RoboCook's automatic electric pressure cooker has gradually increased its market share since its entry in 2019. Geek RoboCook features the first-of-its-kind 16 pre-set menus including popular Indian dishes. The BIS approved electric pressure cooker performs 11 different functions including sautéing, steaming, slow cooking, baking, and pressure cooking, among others. Additional accessories like tempered glass lids, egg boiling racks, steamer basket and racks, etc further offer the opportunity for a wider array of food to be made. Geek RoboCook's circumvent cooking retains food's nutrition better than conventional pressure cooking. It also comes with a delay timer of up to 24 hours and can slow cook up to 8 hours with inbuilt 7 safety features.

Geek RoboCook Range Geek RoboCook's range of products include Zeta - the classic popular model that comes in 5 and 8 litre variants, Digi - the ultra-smart digital model with a cooking time indicator and a smart dial, Nuvo - the latest with the 16 pre-set menus including Slow Cooking and Fryo – the smart air fryer lid that is compatible with all Geek RoboCook models. The brand has planned for a slew of launches including the Zest (3L) compact model focusing on nuclear families and the Hexa(6L) with a ultra-modern design along with some unique accessories in the year 2022. About Geek Appliances Geek Appliances, based out of New Jersey, USA has its presence in 5 Countries - USA, Canada, Australia, China & India across 3 continents with digital first focus in all the countries of operation. Geek is the leader brand in most product categories in ecommerce in all the countries it is present in.

About Geek RoboCook Geek RoboCook-11in1 Electric Pressure Cooker is a revolutionary product that completely changes the way we cook and reduces the time we spend in cooking. Built with the most advanced Programmable Intelligent Cooking(PIC) technology which automatically adjusts Temperature/Pressure and Timer to provide the best and consistent quality of food every time. Here is a link to the film on our Social Platforms: Stuck in the Kitchen? Geek Robocook Electric Pressure Cooker Will Take The Pressure Off Cooking - YouTube For further brand/ product details, do visit www.geekrobocook.com Contact: Prathap.A Co-Founder – Harkin Global Solutions marketing@harkin.in +91-98416 19222 Social Media Links: https://www.facebook.com/geekrobocook https://www.instagram.com/geekrobocook/ https://www.youtube.com/c/geekrobocook Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbcSXpSFqi4 PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)