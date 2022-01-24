OnePlus Nord CE and Nord N200 get January security patches in latest update

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the OnePlus Nord N200 have started receiving a new software update that bumps up their Android security patch level to January 2022.

The update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.14.14 to Nord CE 5G users in India, North America and the European region. Below are the build numbers and complete update changelog:

Build

IN: 11.0.14.14.EB13DA

EU: 11.0.14.14.EB13BA

NA: 11.0.14.14.EB13AA

Changelog

System

Improve the system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2022.01

Network

Enable 5G and IMS function in Qatar

Enable 5G and IMS function in Hong Kong

Enable IMS function in H3G Ireland

For OnePlus Nord N200 users, the update is arriving as OxygenOS 11.0.5.0 and is available to users in North America.

Changelog

System

Android security patch upgraded to January 2022

As always, the update rolling out in stages and will reach a limited number of users today. A broader rollout will begin in a few days if no critical bugs are found. Go to the phone's Settings > System > System updates to check for the update manually.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: Specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it has Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For photography, there is a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main shooter, followed by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies and video chats, you get a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery that goes from zero to 70 percent in just 30 minutes with 30W fast-charging technology. For biometric authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.