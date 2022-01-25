China launches one-month 'clean cyberspace' campaign
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it was launching a one-month "clean cyberspace" campaign over the spring festival period, targeting online abuse, "chaos" in celebrity fan groups and "money worship", among other issues.
CAC made the announcement on its official WeChat account on Tuesday.
