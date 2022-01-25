Over the years, video gaming has become increasingly popular, with mobile gaming becoming particularly in demand in the last decade. Thanks to superb advancements and developments in technology, mobile gaming has quickly become one of the most popular ways to access some of your favourite video games. From traditional games like Monopoly and Mario Cart to newer games with high-tech advancements like Fortnite and Call of Duty, the options are endless with amazing games that are now accessible on our phones to play where we want, when we want. There are a number of factors that have contributed to the development and popularity of mobile gaming, see how we outline just some of the most interesting features that have brought mobile gaming to where it is today.

How Advancements In Technology Have Shaped Mobile Gaming Today

There have been many increases in technology over the past couple of decades, which has contributed greatly to the development of mobile gaming. Smartphones are now the dominant form of mobile phone and allow the user to connect their phone to the internet, amongst other things. This has allowed a number of games and apps to be developed which smartphone users can download and play - the range of games and apps has increased tenfold over the past decade, with games such as Angry Birds, Candy Crush & Pokemon Go being some of the more sought after games on offer. These games are easy to download in the form of apps and the development of game engines has made it even easier for developers to create games for the mobile platform.

Looking back at the long history of video gaming, console games were the traditional form, and while they are still very popular, the casual nature and 'pick up and play' aspect of mobile games have meant that more and more people have started to use them. Many console games that we hear of all the time such as the Grand Theft Auto series have been ported to mobile phones, with game engines being particularly useful for game developers in this regard.

Combatting The Issues That Come With Mobile Gaming

One issue that many gamers are faced with is the screen size and lack of buttons on mobiles. While most mobile games can be played via the touchscreen instead, this means that buttons may not be needed, but games that have been ported from consoles may be harder to play due to this, especially if you are playing something fiddly like a puzzle game. Video games consoles traditionally require a monitor or television to connect the console into, in order to play them. This means that they generally have a much larger screen than mobile phones, so some gamers may prefer to use consoles for this reason alone.

However, many mobile phone developers have seen this issue and produced larger screens over the years, as well as tablets to help make the gaming experience on a mobile phone as efficient as possible. Most mobile games can also be played on computers or on tablets, which can solve the issue of the small screen. Even some consoles have been developed to work in a more mobile way, for example, the Nintendo Switch can be played with a television/monitor or on the Switch controller screen itself - this may have helped to bridge the gap between mobile and console gamers. The advent of Smart technology and Smart TVs also means that a lot of mobile games can now be ported onto a smart television/monitor, erasing the issue of using a small screen.

Developing Real-Life Games Into The Mobile Gaming World: The Rise Of Online Slots

Most new smartphones now have the higher processing power and better graphics cards - this is largely due to the number of people that now choose to game on their phones, showing that gaming is very much at the forefront of mobile phone developers' minds. Wireless internet has become the standard nowadays, meaning that people can easily connect their phones to the internet to download games and play multiplayer games against other people. Because of this, games such as mobile slot games and live casino games made available on mobile casino apps have also become very popular. These types of games are not generally available on consoles, meaning mobile gaming has been able to dominate the form of playing games from an online casino in the UK from the comfort of their own home. With mobile developments like these, it is evident how mobile devices and modern technology have improved to accommodate mobile gaming.

The Rise In Popularity Of Mobile Gaming

With such developments in technology over the years, many people across the world are becoming more and more invested in the world of mobile gaming. When video games first emerged, they were quite a niche hobby and were often considered to be the reserve of nerds. This is not the case anymore, as the majority of people who own a smartphone nowadays have also played games on it. The changing view of those who game has also contributed to people being more willing and open about their gaming habits, both on consoles and on mobile phones. Video games have taken a huge influence over society today, as even popular TV streaming companies like Netflix plan to expand into video games, which just shows how popular they are becoming thanks to the amazing developments in today's generation.

The casual nature of mobile gaming and the 'pick up and play' nature of most of the games available means that people don't have to dedicate a large amount of time to play them, which is especially important in today's busy world. Now known as one of the number one ways to socialise with friends and meet new people through multiplayer games, the possibilities to do things through mobile gaming are endless - how will you choose to play?

