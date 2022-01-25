Verizon adds more-than-expected wireless subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added more wireless subscribers that pay a monthly bill than expected during the fourth quarter as the telecom operator's rapid deployment of its 5G services roped in more customers.

The company added 558,000 subscribers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, above the average estimate of 546,400 from research firm FactSet.

