Left Menu

Verizon beats quarterly subscriber addition estimates, expects strong 2022

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added more wireless subscribers that pay a monthly bill than expected during the fourth quarter as the telecom operator's rapid deployment of its 5G services roped in more customers. Verizon has been aggressively expanding its 5G services, exceeding its year-end target for high-bandwidth 5G network nationwide even as the telecom operator sees a delay in deployment of its lower-frequency spectrum impacting flights.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 17:47 IST
Verizon beats quarterly subscriber addition estimates, expects strong 2022
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it added more wireless subscribers that pay a monthly bill than expected during the fourth quarter as the telecom operator's rapid deployment of its 5G services roped in more customers.

Verizon has been aggressively expanding its 5G services, exceeding its year-end target for a high-bandwidth 5G network nationwide even as the telecom operator sees a delay in deployment of its lower-frequency spectrum impacting flights. The company's total operating revenue fell 1.8% to $34.1 billion in the quarter ended Dec. 31, excluding the sale of Verizon Media, compared with estimates of $34.01 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company added 558,000 subscribers in the quarter, above the average estimate of 546,400 from research firm FactSet. Verizon expects adjusted EPS of $5.40 to $5.55, above analysts' estimates of $5.39 for 2022. The company forecasts wireless service revenue to grow between 9% and 10% in the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

Telstra announces first-ever deployment of Ericsson Private 5G

 Australia
2
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deploying microservices

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Serverless vs. Kubernetes when deployin...

 China
3
Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Popular Tech Trends in the Gaming Sector

Global
4
Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

Israeli health minister says 4th COVID vaccine unlikely for most people

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022