You can now use originality reports on Google Slides files

Google has expanded the originality reports feature to run in Slides. They were previously only available for Google Docs.

For the unversed, Originality reports allow students and teachers to compare work against billions of web pages and books on the internet, making it easier to ensure the academic integrity of the work. They can be used when submitting or receiving files within Google Classroom and Assignments

"By expanding the originality reports feature to run in Slides, students can ensure they've properly integrated external ideas into more of their work, while instructors can check for potential plagiarism in more assignments," Google said.

Originality reports are available for all Google Workspace for Education users. Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals users can turn on originality reports for 5 assignments per class and if you want unlimited originality reports, ask your Workspace admin to get the Teaching and Learning upgrade or upgrade to Google Workspace for Education Plus.

Students can check their Slides file for originality before submitting it in Classroom. When the student file is ready and submitted, their teacher will receive an originality report for the student's work.

The feature is now available to Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Education Plus customers and to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.