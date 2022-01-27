Left Menu

Google expands Voice support for more Poly cloud-connected deskphones

Google Voice support for Edge-B Desk Phones and Obi 300/302 devices is now available while support for Trio 8300 devices will be available in the coming weeks.

Updated: 27-01-2022 08:48 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 08:48 IST
Google Voice is expanding support for more next-generation cloud-connected desk phone solutions from Poly, allowing Admins to integrate Google Voice with a wider variety of Poly equipment in their fleet.

"Our knowledge of delivering a pro-grade experience, combined with our comprehensive Google certified portfolio, means Poly looks forward to continuing our thought, technology and market leadership position in the Google ecosystem. Poly products and Google power a diverse range of hardware and cloud solutions to ensure everyone has an equitable seat at the table, no matter where they are," Poly said.

The latest pro-grade performance solutions from Poly with Google Voice support include:

  • Poly Edge B-Series IP desk phones
  • Obi 300/302 Analog Adapters for older, analog equipment such as analogue phones and fax machines
  • Poly Trio 8300 conference phones

Google Voice support for Edge-B Desk Phones and Obi 300/302 devices is now available while support for Trio 8300 devices will be available in the coming weeks. It is available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Voice standard and premier licenses.

Admins can connect these Poly devices to Google Voice through the Admin console. Go to Admin console Home page > Apps > Google Workspace > Google Voice > Service management > Desk phones > Add a desk phone.

