All-Australian men's doubles final in Melbourne

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:58 IST
Nick Kyrgios Image Credit: Wikipedia
It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the "Special K'' team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.

It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.

On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

