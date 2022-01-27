All-Australian men's doubles final in Melbourne
It's going to be an all-Australian men's double final on Saturday at Melbourne Park.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, dubbed the "Special K'' team, beat the third-seeded pair of Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-4.
It came before a nearly full Rod Laver Arena with many fans admitted without the need for tickets and using their Melbourne Park grounds passes.
On an adjoining near-empty Margaret Court Arena, fellow Australians Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell beat the second-seeded team of Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Britain 6-3, 7-6 (9), saving four set points in the second set.
