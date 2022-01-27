Left Menu

Play Store testing downloads games on Windows

American tech giant Google has started the beta testing period for Google Play games running on Windows.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 14:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
American tech giant Google has started the beta testing period for Google Play games running on Windows. As per GSM Arena, only users from select regions can for now, try out running Android apps right on their PCs.

The outlet informed that a 'Download on Windows' button appeared on the desktop version of Google Play for the Lineage2M game in most regions and clicking on it downloads an executable file for Windows. The filename reveals that it's using the Purple emulator, but it's unclear if Microsoft plans on using that for the entire project or if it's testing different things in different regions.

Users can click the source link to see if they also got the option to download the Lineage game for Windows. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

